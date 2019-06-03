Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls & Doutzen Kroes Get Glam For at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Emily Ratajkowski looked so chic while stepping out for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 27-year-old model hit the pink carpet at the event on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

She was also joined at the event by fellow models Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes.

Other attendees included Alek Wek, Karolina Kurkova and Hilary Rhoda.

FYI: Emily is wearing Tabitha Simmons. Joan is wearing Pyer Moss. Doutzen is wearing Sies Marjan. Hilary is wearing Rebecca Minkoff.

