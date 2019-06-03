Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 4:01 pm

Rumer & Scout Willis Step Out For 'The Goonies' Screening at Cinespia

Rumer & Scout Willis Step Out For 'The Goonies' Screening at Cinespia

Sisters Rumer and Scout Willis gather up for a cute pic during Cinespia‘s screening of The Goonies over the weekend at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Presented by Amazon Studios & Amazon Prime Video, the two ladies were joined by 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe, Veronica Dunne and boyfriend Taylor Noblett.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rumer Willis

Henry Danger stars Ella Anderson and Riele Downs, and her sister Reiya Downs were also seen at the event.

Check out 20+ pictures inside ofRumer and Scout Willis and more…
Just Jared on Facebook
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 01
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 02
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 03
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 04
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 05
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 06
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 07
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 08
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 09
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 10
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 11
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 12
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 13
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 14
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 15
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 16
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 17
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 18
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 19
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 20
ella anderson riele downs rumer willis more goonies screening 21

Photos: Kelly Lee Barrett/Cinespia
Posted to: alisha boe, Ella Anderson, riele downs, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, taylor noblett, Veronica Dunne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr