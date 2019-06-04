Adam Driver, Jeff Daniels, & More Stars Kick Off Tonys Week!

Adam Driver and Jeff Daniels suit up while attending the Tony Honors Cocktail Party on Monday (June 3) at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

The guys joined fellow Tony nominees while celebrating the upcoming awards show!

Adam and Jeff are both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for their their work in Burn This and To Kill a Mockingbird, respectively. Network‘s Bryan Cranston, who is also nominated in the category, was there with wife Robin Dearden.

All My Sons‘ Annette Bening and What the Constitution Means to Me‘s Heidi Schreck are up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play and they were there as well.

More nominees in attendance included To Kill a Mockingbird‘s Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gideon Glick, Burn This‘ Brandon Uranowitz, and The Boys in the Band‘s Robin De Jesus.

Also in attendance were Judith Light and Jujamcyn’s Jordan Roth with husband Richie Jackson.