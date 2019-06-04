Zendaya Is Joined by Producer Drake at 'Euphoria' L.A. Premiere
Zendaya hits the red carpet at the premiere of her new HBO series Euphoria on Tuesday night (June 4) at the Arclight’s Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.
The 22-year-old actress was joined at the event by Drake, who is one of the show’s executive producers.
Euphoria premieres on June 16 and it follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media.
The series is definitely going to be a departure for Zendaya, who got her big break as a Disney Channel star.