Alexandra Shipp & Halston Sage Get Dolled Up for 'Dark Phoenix' L.A. Premiere!

Alexandra Shipp and Halston Sage hit the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Dark Phoenix on Tuesday (June 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The actresses, who play Storm and Dazzler, respectively, were joined by co-stars Kota Eberhardt (Selene Gallio) and Summer Fontana (Young Jean Grey).

Also in attendance was Lana Condor, who made her acting debut in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Check out Dark Phoenix in theaters on June 7!

FYI: Alexandra is wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Rona Pfeiffer jewelry, Le Vian stud earrings, and Harry Kotlar stud earrings. Halston is wearing a Raisa and Vanessa dress, Casadei shoes, a L’Afshar clutch, and Anita Ko jewelry. Lana is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

