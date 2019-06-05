Amy Schumer Jokes She Can't Watch 'Handmaid's Tale' After Welcoming Son Gene

Amy Schumer says it’s time for her to stop watching one of her favorite shows.

The 38-year-old comedian and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 4) to share a photo of herself and a sleeping baby Gene saying that she can no longer watch The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Oh ok so I can’t watch handmaids anymore. #filledwithregret,” Amy captioned the below photo while cuddling up with her newborn son.

If you didn’t know, Handmaid’s Tale is about a group of women that are used solely to reproduce.

The first few episodes of season three of The Handmaid’s Tale are available for streaming now on Hulu.