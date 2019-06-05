Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Raves About Her Fiance at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence Raves About Her Fiance at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

That Ivanka Trump Window Photo May Inspire a Jordan Peele Movie

That Ivanka Trump Window Photo May Inspire a Jordan Peele Movie

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:55 am

Amy Schumer Jokes She Can't Watch 'Handmaid's Tale' After Welcoming Son Gene

Amy Schumer Jokes She Can't Watch 'Handmaid's Tale' After Welcoming Son Gene

Amy Schumer says it’s time for her to stop watching one of her favorite shows.

The 38-year-old comedian and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 4) to share a photo of herself and a sleeping baby Gene saying that she can no longer watch The Handmaid’s Tale.

Amy Schumer

“Oh ok so I can’t watch handmaids anymore. #filledwithregret,” Amy captioned the below photo while cuddling up with her newborn son.

If you didn’t know, Handmaid’s Tale is about a group of women that are used solely to reproduce.

The first few episodes of season three of The Handmaid’s Tale are available for streaming now on Hulu.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @amyschumer
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Celebrity Babies, Gene Fischer, Handmaids Tale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Abby Lee Miller is dishing prison advice for Felicity Huffman - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson is still going strong with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything Ciara spilled about her split with Future - TooFab
  • We may not be getting any more music from Zendaya - Just Jared Jr
  • Robert Fornes

    shes disguting