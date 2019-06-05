Kate Beckinsale Asks Daughter Lily If She's Using Cocaine & Shares Their Ensuing Text Exchange

Kate Beckinsale posted a very funny text message exchange between her and her daughter Lily, 20.

“Are you doing a lot of cocaine?!?” Kate asked in her message to her daughter.

“um..??” Lily wrote before writing, “i’m doing 0 cocaine. what is happening?? hello??”

“I had a dream you were and i was so mad,” Kate said, which caused Lily to respond back to her mom, writing, “you are a LUNATIC.”

