Kate Beckinsale Asks Daughter Lily If She's Using Cocaine & Shares Their Ensuing Text Exchange
Kate Beckinsale posted a very funny text message exchange between her and her daughter Lily, 20.
“Are you doing a lot of cocaine?!?” Kate asked in her message to her daughter.
“um..??” Lily wrote before writing, “i’m doing 0 cocaine. what is happening?? hello??”
“I had a dream you were and i was so mad,” Kate said, which caused Lily to respond back to her mom, writing, “you are a LUNATIC.”
