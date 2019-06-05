The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Pope Francis just changed the most famous Christian prayer in the world.

The 82-year-old head of the Catholic Church approved a change to the prayer, known as “Our Father,” which is one of the unifying prayers taught across the world among Christians.

The Pope changed the phrase “lead us not into temptation” to “do not let us fall into temptation,” as mentioned in Matthew 6:13.

The change is reportedly an effort to get closer to the original intention of the prayer’s translation.

“I am the one who falls; it’s not Him pushing me into temptation to then see how I have fallen. A father doesn’t do that, a father helps you to get up immediately. It’s Satan who leads us into temptation, that’s his department,” the Pope said to Italian reporters.