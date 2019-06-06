Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Buddy Up for 'Sea Wall/A Life' Press Event

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge pose for photos together as they arrive at press event for their Broadway show Sea Wall/A Life on Wednesday night (June 5) at the Dream Hotel in New York City.

The actors kept things casual as they attended the event to promote their Broadway production.

Also in attendance for the press event was director Carrie Cracknell.

Previews for Sea Wall/A Life will begin on July 26 ahead of an August 8 opening night. It is slated to run through September 29. You can check out tickets here.

