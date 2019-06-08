Rihanna Lands in New York After a Vacation With Her Boyfriend

Rihanna makes her way out of the airport after touching down in New York City on Saturday (June 8).

The 31-year-old singer is in the Big Apple after a trip to Italy with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel. Make sure to see photos from their getaway!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna was recently named the richest female musician in the world, thanks to the massive success of her makeup line Fenty Beauty and her new fashion line as well. Find out how much money she is worth.