Tom Hanks & Tim Allen Join Their 'Toy Story' Characters in Disney World!

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are getting ready to release Toy Story 4!

The actors posed with their characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear as they visited Toy Story Land at Disney World on Saturday afternoon (June 8) in Orlando, Flor.

Joining Tom and Tim at the event were their Toy Story 4 co-stars Annie Potts (Bo Peep), Keanu Reeves (Duke Caboom), Christina Hendricks (Gabby Gabby), and Tony Hale (Forky) as they promoted their new movie.

The first reviews of the upcoming fourth installment in the Disney-Pixar franchise were recently released – and they are all raves so far!

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21 – check out the latest trailer here!

