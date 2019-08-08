Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd &amp; Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

Princess Charlotte Sticks Her Tongue Out at Crowd & Their Collective Reaction Is Too Funny

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

One Taylor Swift 'Lover' Lyric Has Fans Wondering If She Took a Huge Next Step with Joe Alwyn

Thu, 08 August 2019 at 7:11 pm

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Share Rare Photo of Daughters Dusty Rose & Gio!

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Share Rare Photo of Daughters Dusty Rose & Gio!

Behati Prinsloo is sharing a very candid look at life with two young daughters!

The 31-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday night (August 8) to share a rare photo of her and Adam Levine‘s daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio, 1.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Behati Prinsloo

“Here is to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this. 💪🏼,” Behati captioned the below photo.

f you missed it, find out what Behati Prinsloo said about Adam Levine‘s decision to leave The Voice.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Celebrity Babies, Dusty Rose Levine, Gio Levine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner boards private jet with what looks like a wedding dress - TMZ
  • Is this YouTuber pregnant with her third child? - Just Jared Jr
  • See all the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's Italian getaway! - TooFab
  • The Dolan twins just underwent sinus surgery - Just Jared Jr