Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Share Rare Photo of Daughters Dusty Rose & Gio!

Behati Prinsloo is sharing a very candid look at life with two young daughters!

The 31-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday night (August 8) to share a rare photo of her and Adam Levine‘s daughters Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio, 1.

“Here is to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won’t change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this. 💪🏼,” Behati captioned the below photo.

