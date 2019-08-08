Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Shawn Mendes is celebrating his 21st birthday with his girlfriend by his side!

The singer was all smiles as he held hands with Camila Cabello as they stepped out on his birthday on Thursday (August 8) in New York City.

The cute couple showed off their stylish side as they headed to the Dumbo House restaurant for his dinner.

Earlier that day, Shawn and the 22-year-old singer were spotted meeting up with friends for lunch.



