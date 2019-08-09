Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 2:23 pm

Bazzi: 'Soul Searching' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Bazzi: 'Soul Searching' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Bazzi‘s new mixtape, Soul Searching, is out now!

The Soul Searching mixtape is the 21-year-old singer’s most personal work to date, and explores all of the battles he’s gone through over the last year.

“It’s been a lot of work, but feels really rewarding putting energy back into something I’m incredibly passionate about,” Bazzi told Billboard. “I’ve met some of the best people and started some of the best relationships in my life. I’m traveling the world and seeing thousands of beautiful fans. It’s truly been an amazing year.”

“I hope fans get to know me better and can connect to some of the struggles, issues and messages that I talk about,” Bazzi continued. “It’s very much a project for the people.”

You can download Bazzi‘s new mixtape off of iTunes here – stream Soul Searching in full below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty
Posted to: bazzi, First Listen, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr