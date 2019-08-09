Bazzi: 'Soul Searching' Mixtape Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Bazzi‘s new mixtape, Soul Searching, is out now!

The Soul Searching mixtape is the 21-year-old singer’s most personal work to date, and explores all of the battles he’s gone through over the last year.

“It’s been a lot of work, but feels really rewarding putting energy back into something I’m incredibly passionate about,” Bazzi told Billboard. “I’ve met some of the best people and started some of the best relationships in my life. I’m traveling the world and seeing thousands of beautiful fans. It’s truly been an amazing year.”

“I hope fans get to know me better and can connect to some of the struggles, issues and messages that I talk about,” Bazzi continued. “It’s very much a project for the people.”

You can download Bazzi‘s new mixtape off of iTunes here – stream Soul Searching in full below!