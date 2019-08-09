Top Stories
FInd Out How Much Kylie Jenner is Spending on Her Birthday Yacht

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 11:48 pm

Geena Davis Recalls Director Making Her Sit on His Lap to Act Out Love Scene

Geena Davis is opening up about a time a director was inappropriate with her.

While promoting her new documentary This Changes Everything – which tackles the under- and misrepresentation of women in entertainment – the 63-year-old actress revealed a time that a director made her sit on his lap to act out love scene.

“I was auditioning for a part where in one scene, my character was going to be sitting on the lap of the male character,” Geena shared with USA Today. “The director said, ‘Just act the scene out with me,’ and made me sit on his lap. It was kind of a sexy scene. I didn’t want to do it, and I was very uncomfortable, but I didn’t know you could say no.”

Geena Davis continued: “So hopefully in the time of #MeToo and Time’s Up, women aren’t going to have to suffer through that. It’s pretty standard that you don’t meet alone with a man in a private room or hotel suite anymore, but plenty of that stuff goes on and has gone on for a long time.”
