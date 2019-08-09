Top Stories
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 1:08 am

Macaulay Culkin Reacts to Updated 'Home Alone' with Hilarious Photo

Macaulay Culkin Reacts to Updated 'Home Alone' with Hilarious Photo

Disney is working on a reboot of the Home Alone franchise and the original film’s star Macaulay Culkin reacted to the news with a hilarious post on social media.

The now 38-year-old actor shared a photo of what Kevin McCallister could be up to these days. He shared a funny photo of himself sitting on the couch looking disheveled and eating take out food while surfing the internet.

“This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like,” he captioned the pic.

Disney CEO Bob Iger says that the company is working on reboots of some of Fox’s kid-friendly titles like Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and more following their purchase of the studio.
