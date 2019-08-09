Miley Cyrus Rocks Thong Bikini While Dancing to Aaliyah (Video)

Miley Cyrus is living her best life!

The 26-year-old “Mother’s Daughter” singer took to Instagram on Friday (August 9) to put her figure on display in a thong bikini.

In the clips, Miley dances around in her white bikini to Aaliyah‘s “Rock the Boat.”

Miley also shared some Bomerang videos in the bikini while splashing around in the water.

“ROCK THE BOAT ❤️🇮🇹❤️🇮🇹,” Miley Cyrus tweeted. “Taking #LivingMyBestLife to a whole new level!”

Check out the videos below!

