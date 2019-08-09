Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 4:42 pm

Miley Cyrus Rocks Thong Bikini While Dancing to Aaliyah (Video)

Miley Cyrus is living her best life!

The 26-year-old “Mother’s Daughter” singer took to Instagram on Friday (August 9) to put her figure on display in a thong bikini.

In the clips, Miley dances around in her white bikini to Aaliyah‘s “Rock the Boat.”

Miley also shared some Bomerang videos in the bikini while splashing around in the water.

“ROCK THE BOAT ❤️🇮🇹❤️🇮🇹,” Miley Cyrus tweeted. “Taking #LivingMyBestLife to a whole new level!”

Check out the videos below!

ROCK THE BOAT ❤️ 🇮🇹 ❤️🇮🇹

