Sun, 11 August 2019 at 1:53 pm

Brody Jenner Comments on Ex Kaitlynn Carter's Photo with Miley Cyrus

Brody Jenner Comments on Ex Kaitlynn Carter's Photo with Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was seen packing on the PDA with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter after news broke that she split from her husband Liam Hemsworth.

Amid news of Miley‘s potential new romance, Kaitlynn posted a photo of her with the superstar singer.

“rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” Kaitlynn captioned the photo of the two of them. Well, Brody actually commented on the photo. Click through the gallery to see what he wrote.

We only just found out that Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter split earlier this month.

Reps confirmed that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split recently, though sources say it wasn’t all that shocking.

Click inside to see the photo that Brody Jenner commented on featuring his ex Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus…
