Mon, 10 February 2020 at 9:03 pm

Here's Why Bong Joon-ho Only Gets to Keep 3 Out of 4 Oscars for 'Parasite' Wins

The movie Parasite won four awards at the 2020 Oscars and while it seems filmmaker Bong Joon-ho would be eligible to receive all of them, he only gets to take home three trophies.

The South Korean film won the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film – and Bong was on stage to accept all four of them.

Bong is the producer, director, and co-writer of the movie, so he gets to take home the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. While you’d think that the producers and director would take home the Best International Feature Film award, this award is actually not given to any specific person.

The Oscars’ Best International Feature Film award is considered to be an award for the country where the film is from. For this category, each country is allowed to submit one film that it believes to be the best film of the year from that country. The Oscar statue for this award is often displayed in museums in the country that wins.

Winning three Oscars is pretty cool though!
Photos: Getty
