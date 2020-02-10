Jon Hamm, Tracee Ellis Ross, & More Watched Oscars 2020 at Mercedes-Benz's Viewing Party

Tracee Ellis Ross wears a nose ring with a chain while attending the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Viewing Party for the Oscars on Sunday night (February 9) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 47-year-old actress, who attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that night in a gold dress, was joined at the party by black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson.

Jon Hamm was seen meeting up with Rashida Jones at the event, which was also attended by Linda Cardellini, Jane Lynch, and Martha Stewart.

More stars at the party included The Act‘s Calum Worthy, Orange Is the New Black‘s Jackie Cruz, Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch and Ross Butler, Grand Hotel‘s Anne Winters, Pose‘s Dyllon Burnside, Descendants‘ Thomas Doherty, model Jessica Hart, and TV personality Kaitlynn Carter.

FYI: Madelaine is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Effy jewelry. Linda is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress. Ross is wearing a Les Hommes suit and Kurt Geiger shoes. Thomas is wearing Hugo Boss.

