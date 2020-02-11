These Celebs All Freaked Out Meeting Jerry from 'Cheer' at the Oscars - Watch Here!

A ton of celebrities at the 2020 Oscars got a fun surprise on the red carpet, all thanks to breakout Cheer star Jerry Harris!

Jerry, one of the fan-favorite cheerleaders from the hit Netflix docuseries, covered the press line for The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sunday night (February 9) and met the likes of Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern, Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig, Richard Jewell‘s Kathy Bates, Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Bad Guy” hit-maker Billie Eilish, and Frozen‘s Idina Menzel, all of whom recognized him the moment they laid eyes on him.

“Jerry! This is what I wanna say to you,” Oscar winner of the night Laura Dern said. “You’ve got this! You can do this, Jerry! My daughter was giving me some mat talk as I was arriving in the car, and we love you and we love your big, beautiful heart.”

Little Women director Greta Gerwig totally freaked out and confessed she watched Cheer every night when she’s pumping breast milk. “I feel like I manifested you somehow,” she told Jerry Harris, who had to be told what she meant by “pumping.”

Plus, Ellen gifts Jerry a scrapbook highlighting moments from the biggest night in Hollywood and surprises him with $10,000 to put toward his student loans, courtesy of Shutterfly – Watch it all go down here!