Top Stories
Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce &amp; Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Academy Reveals Why Cameron Boyce & Luke Perry Were Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2020

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe &amp; Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Kourtney Kardashian 'Ruined' Khloe & Kylie's Oscars Night - Here's What Khloe Said...

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Macaulay Culkin Sets the Record Straight on Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Rumors

Tue, 11 February 2020 at 4:38 pm

These Celebs All Freaked Out Meeting Jerry from 'Cheer' at the Oscars - Watch Here!

These Celebs All Freaked Out Meeting Jerry from 'Cheer' at the Oscars - Watch Here!

A ton of celebrities at the 2020 Oscars got a fun surprise on the red carpet, all thanks to breakout Cheer star Jerry Harris!

Jerry, one of the fan-favorite cheerleaders from the hit Netflix docuseries, covered the press line for The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Sunday night (February 9) and met the likes of Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern, Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig, Richard Jewell‘s Kathy Bates, Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Bad Guy” hit-maker Billie Eilish, and Frozen‘s Idina Menzel, all of whom recognized him the moment they laid eyes on him.

“Jerry! This is what I wanna say to you,” Oscar winner of the night Laura Dern said. “You’ve got this! You can do this, Jerry! My daughter was giving me some mat talk as I was arriving in the car, and we love you and we love your big, beautiful heart.”

Little Women director Greta Gerwig totally freaked out and confessed she watched Cheer every night when she’s pumping breast milk. “I feel like I manifested you somehow,” she told Jerry Harris, who had to be told what she meant by “pumping.”

Plus, Ellen gifts Jerry a scrapbook highlighting moments from the biggest night in Hollywood and surprises him with $10,000 to put toward his student loans, courtesy of Shutterfly – Watch it all go down here!
Just Jared on Facebook
these celebs all freaked out meeting jerry from cheer at the oscars 01
these celebs all freaked out meeting jerry from cheer at the oscars 02
these celebs all freaked out meeting jerry from cheer at the oscars 03
these celebs all freaked out meeting jerry from cheer at the oscars 04

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: 2020 Oscars, Billie Eilish, Cheer, Ellen DeGeneres, Greta Gerwig, Idina Menzel, Jerry Harris, Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Lin-Manuel Miranda

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr