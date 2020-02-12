Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 6:01 pm

Camila Cabello Fights To Be a Movie Hero in My Oh My' Music Video With DaBaby

Camila Cabello pulls off her blonde wig in the brand new music video for “My Oh My”.

The visual, directed by Dave Meyers, finds the 22-year-old musician as a silent movie star fed up with playing the same old damsel in distress roles.

After meeting up with DaBaby, Camila leaves her studio behind and films the hero film she’s dreamt of making in the end.

“My Oh My” is featured on Camila‘s Romance album, available on Apple Music now!

Camila is currently filming Cinderella in England. See the stars who just joined the cast!
