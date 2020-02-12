Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Are Malika Haqq & Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 3:16 pm

Charles Barkley Tells 'Ellen' He'll Never 'Sit Back' When It Comes To Standing Up Against Discrimination!

Charles Barkley Tells 'Ellen' He'll Never 'Sit Back' When It Comes To Standing Up Against Discrimination!

Charles Barkley makes his very first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday (February 12), and opens up about not having a problem standing up for what he believes in.

Host Ellen personally thanks the NBA Hall of Fame legend for speaking out against discrimination, most notably when he initially pulled out of the 2017 NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, North Carolina due to the state’s controversial bathroom bill, HB2.

“Well I hated the bathroom bill, so I went to my boss and said, ‘Hey boss I’m gonna sit out of the All-Star game. I don’t want to to take away from the All-Star game, but I’m gonna sit out the All-Star game,” Charles, 56, recalls. “He says, ‘You can’t sit out the All-Star game, you are our biggest star’. I said, ‘Well, I gotta make a stand against discrimination. He said, ‘Let me talk to the NBA.’”

Charles explains that thanks in part to his efforts, Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, decided to move the game out of Charlotte and to New Orleans.

“It was a really nice gesture for the NBA,” Charles continues. “I think in a time when you’re black, you got to stand up for other people. Black people know what discrimination is like. If your in a position of power, you got to always stand up against discrimination. I’ve been blessed man, and I’m never going to sit back and let discrimination happen on my watch.”
Just Jared on Facebook
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 01
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 02
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 03
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 04
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 05
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 06
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 07
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 08
charles barkley never sit back when it comes to standing up against discrimination 09

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Charles Barkley, Ellen DeGeneres

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr