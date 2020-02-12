Top Stories
Wed, 12 February 2020 at 2:30 am

Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Mood with Help From Her Middle Finger

Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Mood with Help From Her Middle Finger

Miley Cyrus heads out of her ride for a bite to eat in New York City on Tuesday night (February 11).

The 27-year-old singer rocked an all black look with her long jacket and beanie combo while heading to dinner.

While heading out to the restaurant, Miley shared a selfie from the car, were she flipped off the camera.

“Mood”, she wrote with the pic.

Later on, Miley snapped another pic from inside her hotel, showing off that she was indulging in some pampering with a face mask.

If you missed it, Miley just performed at the Morrison Hotel Anniversary Party. Check out the pics now!
