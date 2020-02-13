Miley Cyrus Jokes About Her Wardrobe Malfunction on Instagram

Miley Cyrus arrives back at the The Bowery Hotel in New York City on Wednesday night (February 12).

The 27-year-old musician poked some fun at her nip slip that happened while wearing the sheer and backless top after seeing the pics online.

“Swipe right . But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon,” she captioned with pics from her hotel exit, focusing on her wardrobe malfunction in the third on the slideshow.

Earlier in the day, Miley was spotted in some hot red pants arriving for the Marc Jacobs fashion show, which she walked in.

You can check out all the pics of Miley on the runway now!