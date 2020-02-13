Thu, 13 February 2020 at 12:04 pm
See What Madison Beer Gifted Her Assistant for Her Birthday - It's Amazing!
- Everyone’s going to want to work as Madison Beer‘s assistant after this! – TMZ
- See the full list of Kids’ Choice Awards nominations – Just Jared Jr
- See the surprise appearance Taylor Swift made – Lainey Gossip
- This is a surprising fact about Gal Gadot and Chris Pine – Celebitchy
- Kobe Bryant‘s death inspired Amber Rose to do this – TooFab
- Huge news for Disney fans – Popsugar
- Miley Cyrus is well aware of what Instagram is going to do with this photo – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Madison Beer, Newsies