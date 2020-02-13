Top Stories
Thu, 13 February 2020 at 11:52 am

Zoe Kravitz Admits She Was 'In Tears' During Her Dad Lenny Kravitz's Wedding Speech: 'It Was Beautiful'

Zoe Kravitz Admits She Was 'In Tears' During Her Dad Lenny Kravitz's Wedding Speech: 'It Was Beautiful'

Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her wedding to Karl Glusman.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (February 12), the 31-year-old actress talked about tying the knot with Karl at her dad Lenny Kravitz‘s home in Paris back in June.

“It was funy because I planned this wedding very well and the one thing I didn’t really think about was speeches just because, I don’t know, it totally slipped my mind,” Zoe admitted to Jimmy. “The night before, I was like, I guess I should probably ask you guys to say something?”

“And so, the next day at the wedding, my mom [Lisa Bonet] opens like a journal and she’s written something beautiful and my dad said when he saw that, he was like, ‘S#$t’,” Zoe continued, adding that Lenny had nothing to worry about. “It was beautiful. He went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I’ve ever heard and I was in tears and it kind of made the night.”

Zoe also talked about playing Catwoman in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed The Batman movie, the concept of her new Hulu series High Fidelity, and compared her top five karaoke songs with Jimmy‘s – Watch more after the cut here!

Click inside to watch more of Zoë Kravitz’s appearance on The Tonight Show…
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe kravitz admits she was in tears during her dad lenny kravitzs wedding speech 01
zoe kravitz admits she was in tears during her dad lenny kravitzs wedding speech 02

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Jessica Simpson will have more protection on her book tour because of anti-fut protestors - TMZ
  • This longtime couple is ready to start a family - Just Jared Jr
  • Teresa Giudice says Joe cheated on her during their marriage - TooFab
  • The stars of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide have reunited - Just Jared Jr