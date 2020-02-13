Zoe Kravitz Admits She Was 'In Tears' During Her Dad Lenny Kravitz's Wedding Speech: 'It Was Beautiful'

Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her wedding to Karl Glusman.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (February 12), the 31-year-old actress talked about tying the knot with Karl at her dad Lenny Kravitz‘s home in Paris back in June.

“It was funy because I planned this wedding very well and the one thing I didn’t really think about was speeches just because, I don’t know, it totally slipped my mind,” Zoe admitted to Jimmy. “The night before, I was like, I guess I should probably ask you guys to say something?”

“And so, the next day at the wedding, my mom [Lisa Bonet] opens like a journal and she’s written something beautiful and my dad said when he saw that, he was like, ‘S#$t’,” Zoe continued, adding that Lenny had nothing to worry about. “It was beautiful. He went up and gave one of the most beautiful speeches I’ve ever heard and I was in tears and it kind of made the night.”

Zoe also talked about playing Catwoman in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed The Batman movie, the concept of her new Hulu series High Fidelity, and compared her top five karaoke songs with Jimmy‘s – Watch more after the cut here!

