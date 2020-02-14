Jude Law & Taika Waititi Join Forces for Showtime Series 'The Auteur'

Jude Law and Taika Waititi are teaming up for a new Showtime limited series!

The 47-year-old The New Pope actor is in talks to star in and executive produce The Auteur, while the 44-year-old Jojo Rabbit director on board to executive produce and direct some episodes, Variety reports.

Taika will also co-write the show along with Peter Warren.

The series is “told from the point of view of an eccentric ‘auteur’ (Law)” and is a “satire on Hollywood.”

It is not yet known when the show will start production, as Jude Law will soon be filming the third Fantastic Beasts installment, and Taika Waititi will soon begin shooting Thor: Love and Thunder.