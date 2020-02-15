Top Stories
Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Caroline Flack Dead - 'Love Island' Host Dies at 40 Due to Suicide

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Kate Middleton Reveals She Did 'Hypnobirthing' for All Three of Her Children

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Lady Gaga Shares a Sweet Valentine's Day Selfie With Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Something Horrible Happened at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

Sat, 15 February 2020 at 6:58 pm

Melissa Fumero & Husband David Fumero Welcome Second Child Together!

Melissa Fumero & Husband David Fumero Welcome Second Child Together!

Melissa Fumero is a mom of two!

The 37-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine star announced that she and husband David Fumero welcomed their son Axel on Valentine’s Day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Fumero

“Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!” Melissa wrote on Instagram.

The 47-year-old Power actor also took to Instagram to share a photo with his new son.

“I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20,” David captioned the below selfie.

Melissa and David are already parents to 3-year-old son Enzo.

Congrats to the happy family!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Axel Fumero, Celebrity Babies, David Fumero, Melissa Fumero

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • WOW - see how many people are already registered for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Staples Center memorial - TMZ
  • See a first look at Dylan Sprouse in After We Collided - Just Jared Jr
  • Adrienne Bailon opens up about cheating on an ex - TooFab
  • Kylie Jenner chopped off her hair! - Just Jared Jr