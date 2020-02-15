Melissa Fumero & Husband David Fumero Welcome Second Child Together!

Melissa Fumero is a mom of two!

The 37-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine star announced that she and husband David Fumero welcomed their son Axel on Valentine’s Day.

“Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!” Melissa wrote on Instagram.

The 47-year-old Power actor also took to Instagram to share a photo with his new son.

“I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20,” David captioned the below selfie.



Melissa and David are already parents to 3-year-old son Enzo.

Congrats to the happy family!