Anya Taylor-Joy & Mia Goth Were Both Part of 'EMMA.'s Original Pitch

There were no other stars who could play Emma and Harriet in EMMA. than Anya Taylor-Joy and Mia Goth, director Autumn de Wilde says.

In an interview with The Mirror, the filmmaker revealed that both stars were part of her pitch for the film from the start.

“Anya was part of my pitch and I didn’t want to be in a situation where I was being pressured to make her more likeable, more likeable, more likeable,” she shared. “I wanted an actress who could portray someone who is struggling to be good or is misguided in her attempts to be good, is extremely selfish and cruel at times.”

Autumn added, “I needed an actor that could create a sympathetic figure – the Emma in themselves and the Emmas that they’ve known.”

“Mia Goth was a perfect Harriet,” she also shared, saying that “she was part of my pitch as well.”

Autumn shared, “I liked the way that Mia and Anya can both play awkward and bloom in front of your eyes and both characters have to have moments where they’re completely lovable in different ways.”

Check out the new character posters for the upcoming movie, plus a new teaser below!

EMMA. is out in select theaters on February 21.