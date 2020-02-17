Drew Carey Breaks Silence on Former Fiancee Amie Harwick's Tragic Murder

Drew Carey is breaking his silence on the tragic death of his ex fiancee Amie Harwick, who was reportedly killed by an ex boyfriend.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief,” Drew said.

“I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” he concluded in a statement (via Us Weekly).

Our continued thoughts are with Amie Harwick‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

Here is everything we know about what allegedly happened at Amie‘s home this weekend.