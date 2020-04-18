Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck &amp; Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 9:49 pm

Jennifer Lopez Covers Barbra Streisand's 'People' While Wearing a Barbra Sweatshirt - Get It Now!

Jennifer Lopez Covers Barbra Streisand's 'People' While Wearing a Barbra Sweatshirt - Get It Now!

Jennifer Lopez tackled one of the most difficult songs ever while performing during the One World: Together At Home special!

The 50-year-old entertainer performed a cover of the song “People,” which Barbra Streisand famously originated in the musical Funny Girl.

“Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing,” Jennifer said before performing. “You know there’s one thing that I realized more than anything during this whole time and it’s how much we all need each other.”

Jennifer wore a Coach sweatshirt with Barbra‘s face on it and you can own the sweatshirt now. It’s available now for $225.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, One World, Shopping

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle looking into buying Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion? - TMZ
  • Jordyn Woods reveals who influences her singing - Just Jared Jr
  • These Real World alums are fighting COVID-19 in NYC hospitals - TooFab
  • Simone Biles' take on the handstand challenge is so epic - Just Jared Jr