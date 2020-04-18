Jennifer Lopez Covers Barbra Streisand's 'People' While Wearing a Barbra Sweatshirt - Get It Now!

Jennifer Lopez tackled one of the most difficult songs ever while performing during the One World: Together At Home special!

The 50-year-old entertainer performed a cover of the song “People,” which Barbra Streisand famously originated in the musical Funny Girl.

“Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing,” Jennifer said before performing. “You know there’s one thing that I realized more than anything during this whole time and it’s how much we all need each other.”

Jennifer wore a Coach sweatshirt with Barbra‘s face on it and you can own the sweatshirt now. It’s available now for $225.

