Jennifer Lopez Covers Barbra Streisand's 'People' While Wearing a Barbra Sweatshirt - Get It Now!
Jennifer Lopez tackled one of the most difficult songs ever while performing during the One World: Together At Home special!
The 50-year-old entertainer performed a cover of the song “People,” which Barbra Streisand famously originated in the musical Funny Girl.
“Thank you Global Citizen for having me be part of such a beautiful thing,” Jennifer said before performing. “You know there’s one thing that I realized more than anything during this whole time and it’s how much we all need each other.”
Jennifer wore a Coach sweatshirt with Barbra‘s face on it and you can own the sweatshirt now. It’s available now for $225.
Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.