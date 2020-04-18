Top Stories
Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

Lady Gaga's 'Together At Home' Special - FULL COVERAGE!

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

'Too Hot to Handle' Producers Explain Why Oral Sex Cost Contestants $6,000 of Prize Money

Ben Affleck &amp; Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Flaunt PDA While Waiting in Line for Donuts

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Khloe Kardashian Has Been Secretly Paying for Hundreds of People's Groceries

Sat, 18 April 2020 at 9:24 pm

Lady Gaga Is Watching 'Together at Home' with Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

Lady Gaga Is Watching 'Together at Home' with Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

The One World: Together At Home special was pre-recorded, so Lady Gaga is relaxing at home right now and watching the show with someone very special to her!

The 34-year-old singer is currently with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, as well as her friend Bo O’Connor.

While going live on Instagram, Gaga told Michael that she loves him and they shared a cute kiss. Watch the video below!

Gaga also shared a photo on Instagram and said, “With some of my co-fundraisers @booconnor @michaelpolansky #oneworld #togetherathome. Miss you @wanaynay our other co-fundraiser and producer and missing our other co-fundraisers @who & @glblctzn.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky, One World

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle looking into buying Mel Gibson's Malibu mansion? - TMZ
  • Jordyn Woods reveals who influences her singing - Just Jared Jr
  • These Real World alums are fighting COVID-19 in NYC hospitals - TooFab
  • Simone Biles' take on the handstand challenge is so epic - Just Jared Jr