Lady Gaga Is Watching 'Together at Home' with Boyfriend Michael Polansky!

The One World: Together At Home special was pre-recorded, so Lady Gaga is relaxing at home right now and watching the show with someone very special to her!

The 34-year-old singer is currently with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, as well as her friend Bo O’Connor.

While going live on Instagram, Gaga told Michael that she loves him and they shared a cute kiss. Watch the video below!

Gaga also shared a photo on Instagram and said, “With some of my co-fundraisers @booconnor @michaelpolansky #oneworld #togetherathome. Miss you @wanaynay our other co-fundraiser and producer and missing our other co-fundraisers @who & @glblctzn.”