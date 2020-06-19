Amanda Kloots Visits Husband Nick Cordero in the Hospital, Holds His Hand in New Photo

Amanda Kloots has finally been able to visit her husband Nick Cordero in the hospital!

The 41-year-old Broadway star has been hospitalized since March 30 after being diagnosed with coronavirus following several false negative tests. He suffered many complications while battling the virus and his leg had to be amputated.

Nick, who was in a coma for weeks, also has been dealing with lung infections and Amanda recently revealed the drastic amount of weight he has lost amid the battle.

On Friday morning (June 19), Amanda took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her visitor pass at Cedars-Sinai hospital. She captioned the photo, “Hallelujah.”

Amanda also shared a photo of herself holding hands with Nick. She captioned the photo with the lyrics to Andy Grammer‘s song “Don’t Give Up On Me.”