Clare Crawley's Upcoming 'Bachelorette' Season is Being Compared to 'Big Brother'

Clare Crawley is getting ready to film her upcoming season of The Bachelorette after production was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will film around the world with only the first few weeks taking place at the mansion in California.

Now, ABC is reportedly planning on staying in one location for the entire season due to the pandemic and some are comparing the upcoming season to Big Brother, which takes place in one house for the whole season.

The actual location where filming will happen has not yet been decided.

“The thinking right now is to quarantine the cast and crew in one specific location with no travel,” ABC president Karey Burke told THR. “And to use testing and some social distancing. They have a thoughtful plan they presented to the studio and the government that’s in the process of being vetted and approved. I’m hopeful, not certain — anyone who says they’re certain right now is not speaking the truth — barring a second spike or a second shutdown that we will be able to get these shows up and running.”

The producers of the show recently shared some insight into how they will film.