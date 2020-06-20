Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About The Kinds Of Roles She's Offered & Why She Passes On Them

Tiffany Haddish is over being offered certain roles in movies.

Speaking with THR in their new issue, the Girl’s Trip star talked about how more often than not, she’s getting a lot of offers that are “the mama who’s been through something, whose kid ends up being hurt in some way and fighting for justice. And the baby’s sick or I’m trying to get out of jail.”

Tiffany then explained why she’s not taking those.

“I’m not doing that. I know people who live that, I’m not doing it. Unless it’s super, super good. The writing has to be impeccable. A lot of times it’s telling these stories that could be powerful, but the writing [turns out to be] garbage.”

Tiffany also opened up about how she passed on a role in Top Five, which starred Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson and Cedric the Entertainer.

“You know, when I first hit the scene, I was offered a lot of roles where they want you to expose your breasts. I remember that movie that Chris Rock did [Top Five] and it’s like he meets the two girls and they have a threesome and then Cedric [the Entertainer] gets in there and he’s supposed to ‘blah’ all over their faces—just let that baby batter go all up in their face. And it was like, ‘Tiffany, they’re offering you the role.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want that role. I’m a stand-up comedian and I don’t let people do that in my face in real life, so why would I do it in this movie?’ Like, you ought to have a little bit of respect for me, period. God made this face for a reason, and you’re not going to disrespect it.”

“And if it is against my morals—and I do have some, I know I’m a little wild, but I do have standards—then somebody might get fired,” she continued. “It’s like, I’m a company, I’m a brand, and if you try to go against the policy of the company, you might not need to be working here anymore. So my people, we have weekly conversations about where I’m at mentally, what I want to do. And right now, almost everything I’m doing, I’m producing.”

Tiffany is looking forward to getting back into movies once Hollywood does truly open back up and is already eyeing the projects she wants to do.

“I’m definitely going to be telling different types of stories and my comedy is going to evolve, too,” she shared. “I want to start doing things that represent Black history and not just the slave stuff because we past all that, OK?’”

