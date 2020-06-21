Top Stories
James Van Der Beek Has Shared Some Devastating News

James Van Der Beek Has Shared Some Devastating News

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sun, 21 June 2020 at 2:24 am

Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' Guitar Sells at Auction for $6 Million

Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' Guitar Sells at Auction for $6 Million

Kurt Cobain‘s iconic guitar sold for a lot of money at auction!

The 1959 Martin D-18E played by Kurt during Nirvana‘s performance on MTV Unplugged back in 1993 sold for a record-breaking $6 million, THR reports.

The guitar was sold Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien’s Auctions on Saturday (June 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The bids for Kurt‘s guitar opened at $1 million before climbing all the way up to $6 million.

Kurt used the guitar to play songs including “About a Girl” and “All Apologies” during the band’s appearance on the show in November 1993 in New York City.

Kurt sadly died less than five months later at the age of 27.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: kurt cobain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish speaks at a Black Lives Matter protest in West Hollywood - TMZ
  • Raven Symone is getting love from Disney Channel stars after her wedding - Just Jared Jr
  • Bobby Berk claims a RHONY star "stole" from his store - TooFab
  • Find out how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are preparing for their baby - Just Jared Jr