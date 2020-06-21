Oscar Isaac Probably Won't Be Back For Future 'Star Wars' Installments Unless This Happens

Oscar Isaac is pretty much done with Star Wars.

The actor, who brought Poe Dameron to life in three of the franchises movies, says that he’ll only return for one reason.

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was really fun,” he shared with Deadline about what he enjoyed of being part of the movies.

Oscar added though that Star Wars wasn’t “what I set out to do. What I set out to do was to make handmade movies, and to work with people that inspire me…Paul Scrader’s movies, the things that he’s made, it’s in my DNA.”

When the question of if he’d return in the role, Oscar admitted he “probably” wouldn’t, only “if I need another house or something.”

Turns out that one of Oscar‘s co-stars doesn’t intend to return to Star Wars either.