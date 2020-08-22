Drew Barrymore Confirmed That Her Grandfather, John Barrymore's Corpse Was Stolen From The Morgue For One Last Party With Friends

There’s a story that’s floated around for ages about how Drew Barrymore‘s grandfather, John Barrymore‘s corpse was stolen from the morgue for one last party with his friends.

While the story is wildly popular, no one has even been sure if it was true, until now when Drew confirmed that it did happen.

“Is it true that your grandfather’s body was stolen from the morgue by WC Fields, Errol Flynn and Sadakichi Hartmann so that they could prop him up against a poker table and throw one last party with the guy?” Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked the actress during her appearance this week.

“Not only yes, but there have been cinematic interpretations of that,” Drew confirmed. “A Blake Edwards film called S.O.B. that’s just brilliant and fun to watch.”

The story of John‘s corpse being stolen was said to have inspired the 1989 film, Weekend at Bernie’s, however, Drew couldn’t confirm that part of the story.

“I’ve heard things,” she added, “but I can’t know ever if that’s even true.”

Drew did say that when it comes time to her to leave the Earth, she’d like her friends to do the same to her own corpse.

“I will say this, I hope my friends do the same for me,” she shared. “That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up, let’s have a few last rounds.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Drew opened up about why she chose to play Casey in the Scream franchise.