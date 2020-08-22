Ezra Miller's The Flash Costume Teased in New Concept Art at DC Fandome!

A panel for the upcoming movie The Flash was held during the DC Fandome event on Saturday (August 22) and a new look at the character’s costume was revealed!

Director Andy Muschietti showed off concept art that gave fans a peek at The Flash’s new and improved suit. He said, “It’s more organic you can see light embedded in it.”

During the panel, the film’s writer Christina Hodson revealed that the Flash movie is going to open up a multiverse for the DC Comics world.

“The cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie, born out of Barry’s story,” she said. “This movie, by opening the door that Flashpoint did in the comic, all of these stories and characters can start to collide.”

Ezra Miller will be playing Barry Allen/The Flash in the upcoming movie, which is expected to start filming in early 2021.

Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be reprising their roles as Batman in the film and it was also confirmed that Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman movie is part of a separate universe.