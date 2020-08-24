Top Stories
45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

Mon, 24 August 2020 at 8:40 pm

Jennifer Garner Just Finished Watching 'The Office' & Teared Up In Slo-Mo

Jennifer Garner was not okay after watching the series finale of The Office.

The 48-year-old actress filmed herself tearing up over the final moments of the show in slow motion.

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’ 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice,” Jennifer explained in the caption. “Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard.”

It was only after she filmed her reaction that she realized it was in slow motion.

“When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. 🙈👵🏼😬♥️♥️♥️,” she added, with the hashtags, #thankyoucastandcrew, #pleasecomeoverweloveyou, and #icantwithfinales.

Watch her reaction to the end below:

If you missed it, Jennifer recently shared a much more fun Instagram video with a famous ballerina!
