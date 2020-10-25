Comedian Fortune Feimster & Jacquelyn Smith Are Married!

Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith tied the knot!

The 40-year-old Mindy Project star and her 40-year-old partner got married on Friday (October 23) in Malibu, Calif.

The couple first got engaged back in January of 2018 after over two years of dating.

Their Pomeranian rescue, Biggie, was the ring bearer in the wedding, which was livestreamed over Zoom on a computer that was set up on a chair in the middle of the patio of a rented house overlooking the ocean.

“I was excited. We’ve been together for five-and-a-half years. If you don’t know who you’re marrying after five-and-a-half years, then you’re in trouble. So I knew it felt good, it felt right,” Fortune said to People.

“It was something small. We only had a couple of good friends there. We all had COVID tests. We purposefully kept it small for the reasons of it being during a pandemic. We had started [planning] in early March to start to look because it was never going to be a traditional wedding per se. It was going to be more of a celebration, but we were starting to look at venues and stuff, and then COVID hit. So then we were like, ‘I guess that big thing is not happening,’” she also said.

“We just asked a couple of our close friends we knew had been taking the quarantine and pandemic seriously. We only gave them a week’s notice. We said, ‘Would you guys be willing to take COVID tests and keep hunkering down leading up to the day?’ And they were like, ‘Absolutely.’ So yeah, so we felt good about that. We felt like everybody was being super responsible.”

“We just decided because we don’t know when this is going to be over and it’s just too hard to plan anything. We just did something quick and small with our friends,” adds Jacquelyn. Congratulations to the happy couple!

