Get to Know 'Filthy Rich' Actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is a hunky new star on the rise and we caught up with the young actor to learn more about him!

The new Fox series Filthy Rich premiered just a few weeks ago and Ben stars as Antonio Rivera, a single dad and MMA fighter who is one of the illegitimate children of conservative icon Eugene Monreaux.

Just like his character, Ben is actually a trained fighter. He began studying Krav Maga (Israeli self-defense) at the age of 14 and that led to him working for the largest security firm in Guatemala. He moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 to pursue acting and Filthy Rich is his first big gig!

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Ben:

I am Guatemalan and Jewish. Considering that there are around 800 Jews in the entire country, having different traditions than my latin friends always made me feel like an outsider and also really unique at the same time. I can write backwards. I can flip the letters backwards like a mirror but I can also flip the letter upside down. Ever since I was little I used to journal. Writing this way made me feel safer to express my truest feelings! I was recruited to play soccer in Italy! The AC Milan Team came to Latin America to recruit and invest in new talent. I ended up winning MVP and 1st place in the tournament of more than 1,000 kids of different age groups. I played in Italy for 2 years before I broke my femur. I love romantic comedies! Growing up with a single mother this was the thing we would look forward to every night growing up! How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of my favorites! Filthy Rich was my first job on TV. It was also my first callback and my first screen test! I actually signed with my first manager a few weeks before we booked it!

I am a Black Belt in Krav Maga. I worked with the Israeli Embassy in Guatemala and while I worked there I learned an advanced type of Krav Maga. I have been training for more 13 years. I flunked drama class in school. I was very shy and being on stage terrified me. So I would actually skip classes to go play soccer with my friends. I thought my destiny was to be a soccer player. Obviously I was wrong! Chocolate Hazelnut is my favorite ice cream. When I played soccer in Cortina D’Ampezzo in Italy, my teammates and I would get gelato after training sessions. My mom was Miss Guatemala! She actually went to celebrate the night she won to a beautiful restaurant owned called “Ambrosia” (food of the Gods). It was owned by a Brooklyn born Jewish entrepreneur. He heard she was there and introduced himself and congratulated her on her win. They danced all night to live music. They eventually got married and had my brother and me! I started driving at 13 years old. My mom said “You’re a man now” and taught me. I was so small that I had to sit on a pillow to see the road!

Catch Filthy Rich on Fox on Monday nights at 9/8c!