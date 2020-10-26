Vanessa Hudgens & the Dude With Sign Remind People to Vote During the Spooky Season

Vanessa Hudgens is reminding people to vote alongside Seth Phillips, the guy known as “Dude With Sign” on Instagram.

The 31-year-old actress met up with Seth on the set of her movie Tick, Tick… Boom on Monday (October 26) in New York City.

“Let’s get spooky,” Seth‘s sign read. Vanessa‘s added, “But not until you vote.”

Both of them also held up signs that said, “Nothing is spookier than not voting.”

It was a rainy day in the Big Apple and Vanessa was seen walking around with the sign over her heard to shield her from the wet weather.

The musical Tick, Tick…Boom tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon (Andrew Garfield), who lives in New York City in 1990. Jon is worried he has made the wrong career choice to be part of the performing arts.