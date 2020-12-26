Chris Pratt Jokingly Shares Shirtless Selfie That Was Altered Heavily

Chris Pratt took to Instagram on the day after Christmas to share a shirtless selfie, but it won’t give you a clear view at what his body actually looks like right now!

The 41-year-old Jurassic World actor shared a photo that looks like it was taken in a fun-house mirror due to all of the alterations, which Chris did as a joke.

Chris built up the anticipation for the photo on his Instagram Stories with three stories with just text.

“Haters gonna say this shirtless photo of me is fake…. That is has been ‘altered,’” Chris began. “It’s just me. No filter. Vulnerable.”

Chris added, “Please be kind. I know I have a ways to go. But 2021 gonna be different.”

