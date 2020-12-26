Top Stories
&quot;This Is Us&quot; Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

"This Is Us" Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sat, 26 December 2020 at 4:19 pm

Chris Pratt Jokingly Shares Shirtless Selfie That Was Altered Heavily

Chris Pratt Jokingly Shares Shirtless Selfie That Was Altered Heavily

Chris Pratt took to Instagram on the day after Christmas to share a shirtless selfie, but it won’t give you a clear view at what his body actually looks like right now!

The 41-year-old Jurassic World actor shared a photo that looks like it was taken in a fun-house mirror due to all of the alterations, which Chris did as a joke.

Chris built up the anticipation for the photo on his Instagram Stories with three stories with just text.

“Haters gonna say this shirtless photo of me is fake…. That is has been ‘altered,’” Chris began. “It’s just me. No filter. Vulnerable.”

Chris added, “Please be kind. I know I have a ways to go. But 2021 gonna be different.”

We have some real shirtless photos of Chris from last summer if you want to see those!

Click inside to see all of the posts that he put up…

Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt shares shirtless selfie with filter 01
chris pratt shares shirtless selfie with filter 02
chris pratt shares shirtless selfie with filter 03
chris pratt shares shirtless selfie with filter 04

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Chris Pratt, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Khloe Kardashian's new bling has a lot of people talking - TMZ
  • Hailee Steinfeld celebrates the 10-year anniversary of her breakout movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Was Kourtney Kardashian photoshopped into this pic? - TooFab
  • Lilly Singh is dishing on season two of her talk show - Just Jared Jr