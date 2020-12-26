Top Stories
&quot;This Is Us&quot; Star Chrissy Metz Shares Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend!

Trump is Slamming the Fashion Business for Not Putting Melania on Magazine Covers

Sat, 26 December 2020 at 11:20 pm

Nina Dobrev & Boyfriend Shaun White Twin in Santa Hats on Christmas

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are giving fans a glimpse into their first Christmas as a couple!

The 31-year-old Vampire Diaries actress and the 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist snowboarder took to their Instagram accounts on Friday (December 25) to share a ton of photos from their holiday.

In the photos, Nina and Shaun wore matching Santa hats while spending the day with Shaun’s sister and niece.

They also shared photos of their dogs dressed up in Christmas outfits with Nina‘s Border Collie/Australian Shepherd Maverick was photographed wearing a Santa hat while posing in front of a Christmas tree, as Shaun‘s French Bulldog Steve wore an outfit that had a stuffed Santa riding on his back.

The cute couple also wore Christmas socks with each other’s faces on them!

If you missed it, Nina recently shared the first photo she ever took with Shaun!

Check out the pics from Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s Christmas inside…

