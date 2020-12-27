Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Going to Sign Off For 'A Long Time' Amid Questioning on Social Media

Hilaria Baldwin is taking a social media break.

The 36-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin, who is currently at the center of social media speculation and teasing regarding her heritage and seemingly fluctuating accent over the years, revealed that she is backing away from the discussion after defending herself on Sunday (December 27).

“I’ve said my piece. I’m so tired. I’m going to go back to my family, because I’ve been not a very good mommy spending a lot of time focusing on this. I just want to be left alone. I love you and I’m going to sign off for a long time,” she told her followers on her Instagram Story.

She also shared a text exchange in Spanish with her brother regarding the situation. Find out more about what she’s reacting to….