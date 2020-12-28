Halsey Apologizes for Sharing Photo Depicting Her Struggle with Eating Disorder

Halsey is apologizing to fans who felt triggered by a photo that she posted.

The 26-year-old singer participated in the Instagram trend in which fans request she “post a photo of” whatever they ask.

Someone asked Halsey to share a photo of “you at your lowest point.” She responded to the request by sharing a selfie she snapped in the mirror, which showed her going topless and looking very thin.

“TW: ED, ask for help,” Halsey captioned the picture on her Instagram Stories.

Halsey later took to Twitter to apologize for sharing the photo.

“TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle,” Halsey said.

She continued, “with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay.”

