Top Stories
Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Emma Roberts Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Garrett Hedluned - Find Out His Name!

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Hilaria Baldwin Confirms She Grew Up with a Different Name

Shirtless John Legend Slides Down a Yacht During Family Vacation with Chrissy Teigen!

Shirtless John Legend Slides Down a Yacht During Family Vacation with Chrissy Teigen!

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Find Out What the White House Is Spending $44,000 on Ahead of President-Elect Biden's Arrival

Mon, 28 December 2020 at 7:15 pm

Halsey Apologizes for Sharing Photo Depicting Her Struggle with Eating Disorder

Halsey Apologizes for Sharing Photo Depicting Her Struggle with Eating Disorder

Halsey is apologizing to fans who felt triggered by a photo that she posted.

The 26-year-old singer participated in the Instagram trend in which fans request she “post a photo of” whatever they ask.

Someone asked Halsey to share a photo of “you at your lowest point.” She responded to the request by sharing a selfie she snapped in the mirror, which showed her going topless and looking very thin.

“TW: ED, ask for help,” Halsey captioned the picture on her Instagram Stories.

Halsey later took to Twitter to apologize for sharing the photo.

Click inside to read what she said in the apology…

“TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle,” Halsey said.

She continued, “with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • President Trump finally signs the $900 billion COVID relief package - TMZ
  • Get to know the young actor playing Alistair in Wonder Woman 1984 - Just Jared Jr
  • Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up in new birthday pic! - TooFab
  • Demi Lovato wrote this TikTok personality's new song - Just Jared Jr