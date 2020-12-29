Addison Rae Goes Jewelry Shopping in a Miley Cyrus Tee in Beverly Hills

Addison Rae is getting in some post-holiday shopping!

The 20-year-old social media superstar was spotted heading out after getting in some shopping at popular jewelry store XIV Karats on Tuesday (December 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Addison Rae

Addison was seen rocking a face mask and a Miley Cyrus tee with a pair of boyfriend jeans and white sneakers.

A familiar face has just joined the He’s All That movie, the highly anticipated follow-up to 1999′s She’s All That reboot, which Addison Rae is currently filming. Find out who joined the cast!

The film will follow “an influencer who attempts to turn a nerdy boy into prom king.” R. Lee Fleming, who wrote She’s All That, is writing the remake and it will be directed by Mark Waters, who previously directed Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.