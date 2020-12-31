Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Sophie Turner Shares 12 Never-Before-Seen Photos from Every Month of 2020

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

Alexander Wang Responds to Accusations That He Sexually Assaulted Models

The 20 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time Revealed

The 20 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time Revealed

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

It's Costing the White House This Much to Deep Clean After Trump Leaves Office

Thu, 31 December 2020 at 7:14 pm

Camila Cabello Tweeted This Same Thing on New Year's Day for Six Years

Camila Cabello Tweeted This Same Thing on New Year's Day for Six Years

Have you ever seen the New Year’s Day messages that Camila Cabello posts every year?!

The “Havana” singer tweeted on January 1, 2014, “i haven’t showered since last year.” She then kept up the tradition for the next five years!

On New Year’s Day every year, Camila posts a variation of that tweet. In 2016 she noted, “tbh i feel like there is a part of me that feels obligated to tweet this every year and i can’t stop.”

It seems that Camila didn’t post the message at the start of 2020 and we’re sure that fans are waiting to see if she posts it on New Year’s Day 2021.

Click inside to see all of Camila Cabello’s tweets…

You can see all of the tweets below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camila Cabello, new years eve

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against alleged stalker - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle just dropped a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Willow Smith is sharing an embarrassing first date story - TooFab
  • Find out why Ethan Dolan is calling out YouTube - Just Jared Jr