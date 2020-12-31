Camila Cabello Tweeted This Same Thing on New Year's Day for Six Years

Have you ever seen the New Year’s Day messages that Camila Cabello posts every year?!

The “Havana” singer tweeted on January 1, 2014, “i haven’t showered since last year.” She then kept up the tradition for the next five years!

On New Year’s Day every year, Camila posts a variation of that tweet. In 2016 she noted, “tbh i feel like there is a part of me that feels obligated to tweet this every year and i can’t stop.”

It seems that Camila didn’t post the message at the start of 2020 and we’re sure that fans are waiting to see if she posts it on New Year’s Day 2021.

i haven't showered since last year — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 1, 2014

I HAVEN'T SHOWERED SINCE LAST YEAR — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 1, 2015

I HAVENT SHOWERED SINCE LAST YEAR (tbh i feel like there is a part of me that feels obligated to tweet this every year and i can't stop) — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 1, 2016

I HAVEN'T SHOWERED SINCE LAST YEAR — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 1, 2017

guys . I just don’t know how to say this . I know it’s gonna be a little bit of a shock but I just have to be honest with the world . I haven’t showered since last year — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 1, 2018